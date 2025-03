Karnataka's Inclusive Budget Sparks Political Debate

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah unveiled a budget with measures aimed at increasing minority representation in business and education sectors. Muslim communities receive specialized quotas in government contracts, sparking debate among political rivals.

Despite BJP's criticism of appeasement, the budget outlines support for minority marriages, educational enhancements, and startup initiatives. Siddaramaiah emphasized that the budget is inclusive of all minority categories.

The budget, totaling Rs 4.09 lakh crore, allocates significant funds for minorities and dismisses accusations of bias. Siddaramaiah defends the budget against opposition claims of a 'Halal Budget,' illustrating a commitment to equality and development.

