Path to Peace: Ukraine and U.S. Collaboration for Conflict Resolution

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha revealed productive conversations with U.S. officials aimed at resolving the ongoing conflict with Russia. In a significant call with U.S. counterpart Marco Rubio, discussions centered on future bilateral meetings slated to occur in Saudi Arabia.

Sybiha emphasized the desire for an end to the war and underscored the pivotal role of U.S. leadership in establishing enduring peace. Concurrently, U.S. President Donald Trump's special envoy, Steve Witkoff, is collaborating with Ukrainian officials on a framework for a peace agreement.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy noted the day's intensive exchanges with U.S. representatives, reiterating Ukraine's dedication to peace and security. Efforts are underway to expedite a resolution process to ensure maximum reliability in peace agreements.

