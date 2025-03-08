Left Menu

Path to Peace: Ukraine and U.S. Collaboration for Conflict Resolution

Ukrainian and U.S. diplomats are actively coordinating to end the ongoing war with Russia. Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha had a constructive conversation with U.S. officials, highlighting the importance of U.S. leadership in achieving peace. U.S. envoy Steve Witkoff is involved in discussions for a peace agreement framework.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-03-2025 00:18 IST | Created: 08-03-2025 00:18 IST
Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha revealed productive conversations with U.S. officials aimed at resolving the ongoing conflict with Russia. In a significant call with U.S. counterpart Marco Rubio, discussions centered on future bilateral meetings slated to occur in Saudi Arabia.

Sybiha emphasized the desire for an end to the war and underscored the pivotal role of U.S. leadership in establishing enduring peace. Concurrently, U.S. President Donald Trump's special envoy, Steve Witkoff, is collaborating with Ukrainian officials on a framework for a peace agreement.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy noted the day's intensive exchanges with U.S. representatives, reiterating Ukraine's dedication to peace and security. Efforts are underway to expedite a resolution process to ensure maximum reliability in peace agreements.

(With inputs from agencies.)

