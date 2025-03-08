Syria's New Government Faces Turbulence: Coastal Violence Escalates

In the latest surge of violence in Syria, fighters aligned with the country's new government have launched deadly assaults on several coastal villages. The attacks come as a response to recent aggressions by loyalists of ousted President Bashar Assad, as reported by a war monitor.

Clashes erupted on Thursday and continued through Friday, marking the most significant violence since Assad's government was overthrown in December by insurgent groups led by the Islamist faction Hayat Tahrir al-Sham. The newly established government has promised to unify Syria after 14 years of civil unrest.

The Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights reported over 200 people dead since the conflict reignited, with fears of further sectarian violence spreading as coastal regions remain targeted. The unrest has impeded civilian safety and raised concerns about potential cycles of violence among diverse Syrian communities.

