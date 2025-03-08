Left Menu

Edgar Amador Appointed as Mexico's New Finance Minister

Edgar Amador has been appointed as the new finance minister of Mexico by President Claudia Sheinbaum, succeeding Rogelio Ramirez de la O. Amador, who previously served as the deputy finance minister, steps into this crucial economic role during a period of significant fiscal challenges for the nation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-03-2025 02:34 IST | Created: 08-03-2025 02:34 IST
Edgar Amador Appointed as Mexico's New Finance Minister

In a significant cabinet reshuffle, Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum appointed Edgar Amador as the country's new finance minister on Friday. This move comes as outgoing minister Rogelio Ramirez de la O steps down from the pivotal role.

Amador, who has previously held the role of deputy finance minister, is expected to bring continuity and fresh perspectives to the nation's financial strategies. His appointment underscores the administration's commitment to addressing the challenging economic landscape.

The transition in leadership occurs at a critical juncture, as Mexico faces numerous fiscal challenges and opportunities. Stakeholders are keen to see how Amador's experience and policies will shape the country's economic trajectory moving forward.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UPDATE 3-Trump expands clash with law firms with order against Perkins Coie

UPDATE 3-Trump expands clash with law firms with order against Perkins Coie

 Global
2
SpaceX loses contact with spacecraft during latest Starship mega rocket test flight from Texas

SpaceX loses contact with spacecraft during latest Starship mega rocket test...

 Global
3
Trump directs government to ask for bond in lawsuits challenging policies

Trump directs government to ask for bond in lawsuits challenging policies

 Global
4
UPDATE 1-Tennis-Fonseca delivers in Indian Wells debut, Raducanu knocked out

UPDATE 1-Tennis-Fonseca delivers in Indian Wells debut, Raducanu knocked out

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI agents transform gamma-ray astronomy: Automating observations and data analysis

Robots on the farm: AI-powered object search boosts efficiency in agriculture

AI-powered financial advice: Ethical revolution or risky gamble?

Smarter learning: How AI is revolutionizing programming education

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025