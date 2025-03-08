Edgar Amador Appointed as Mexico's New Finance Minister

In a significant cabinet reshuffle, Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum appointed Edgar Amador as the country's new finance minister on Friday. This move comes as outgoing minister Rogelio Ramirez de la O steps down from the pivotal role.

Amador, who has previously held the role of deputy finance minister, is expected to bring continuity and fresh perspectives to the nation's financial strategies. His appointment underscores the administration's commitment to addressing the challenging economic landscape.

The transition in leadership occurs at a critical juncture, as Mexico faces numerous fiscal challenges and opportunities. Stakeholders are keen to see how Amador's experience and policies will shape the country's economic trajectory moving forward.

