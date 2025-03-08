Bribe Allegations in Goa: BJP Leader Claims Payment for File Clearance
Trinamool Congress spokesperson Trojano D'Mello urges investigation into BJP leader Pandurang Madkaikar's claim of paying a bribe to a Goa minister's aide. D'Mello questions the silence of Chief Minister Pramod Sawant and asserts that both giver and receiver of bribes are culpable.
A call for investigation has been made by Trinamool Congress national spokesperson Trojano D'Mello regarding BJP leader Pandurang Madkaikar's admission of bribery in Goa.
Madkaikar, a former state minister, claimed to have paid Rs 15-20 lakh to an aide of a minister in the Pramod Sawant government to clear a file.
D'Mello stressed the seriousness of the allegation and questioned Chief Minister Sawant's silence on the matter, emphasizing the accountability of both those who give and receive bribes.
