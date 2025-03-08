Bribe Allegations in Goa: BJP Leader Claims Payment for File Clearance

A call for investigation has been made by Trinamool Congress national spokesperson Trojano D'Mello regarding BJP leader Pandurang Madkaikar's admission of bribery in Goa.

Madkaikar, a former state minister, claimed to have paid Rs 15-20 lakh to an aide of a minister in the Pramod Sawant government to clear a file.

D'Mello stressed the seriousness of the allegation and questioned Chief Minister Sawant's silence on the matter, emphasizing the accountability of both those who give and receive bribes.

(With inputs from agencies.)