Bribe Allegations in Goa: BJP Leader Claims Payment for File Clearance

Trinamool Congress spokesperson Trojano D'Mello urges investigation into BJP leader Pandurang Madkaikar's claim of paying a bribe to a Goa minister's aide. D'Mello questions the silence of Chief Minister Pramod Sawant and asserts that both giver and receiver of bribes are culpable.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Panaji | Updated: 08-03-2025 15:56 IST | Created: 08-03-2025 15:56 IST
  • Country:
  • India

A call for investigation has been made by Trinamool Congress national spokesperson Trojano D'Mello regarding BJP leader Pandurang Madkaikar's admission of bribery in Goa.

Madkaikar, a former state minister, claimed to have paid Rs 15-20 lakh to an aide of a minister in the Pramod Sawant government to clear a file.

D'Mello stressed the seriousness of the allegation and questioned Chief Minister Sawant's silence on the matter, emphasizing the accountability of both those who give and receive bribes.

(With inputs from agencies.)

