Maharashtra's Media Monitoring Centre: Balancing Transparency and Control

The Maharashtra government's proposed Media Monitoring Centre (MMC) is drawing criticism as a possible attempt to control press freedom. However, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis asserts that the centre aims to monitor news for accurate government representation, not to censor media.

Under the Directorate of Information and Publicity, the centre will categorize government-related news into issues, individuals, departments, and assess positives and negatives. A consultant will aid in collecting news in PDF format for easier management and response.

In related discussions, Fadnavis addressed the proposed law against 'love jihad', aiming to protect against fraudulent interfaith marriages involving identity deception or forced conversions. A committee is working on legislation to confront these issues effectively.

(With inputs from agencies.)