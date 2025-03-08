Maharashtra's Media Monitoring Centre: Balancing Transparency and Control
The Maharashtra government, led by Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, plans to establish a Media Monitoring Centre (MMC) to ensure accurate news representation. Despite criticism over potential media control, the government insists the centre will address and clarify misleading reports, and track government-related news across various media platforms.
- Country:
- India
The Maharashtra government's proposed Media Monitoring Centre (MMC) is drawing criticism as a possible attempt to control press freedom. However, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis asserts that the centre aims to monitor news for accurate government representation, not to censor media.
Under the Directorate of Information and Publicity, the centre will categorize government-related news into issues, individuals, departments, and assess positives and negatives. A consultant will aid in collecting news in PDF format for easier management and response.
In related discussions, Fadnavis addressed the proposed law against 'love jihad', aiming to protect against fraudulent interfaith marriages involving identity deception or forced conversions. A committee is working on legislation to confront these issues effectively.
(With inputs from agencies.)