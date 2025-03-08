Left Menu

Army Chief Highlights 'High Degree of Collusivity' Amid China-Pakistan Relations

Gen Upendra Dwivedi discussed the 'high degree of collusivity' between China and Pakistan, defining it as a two-front threat. He emphasized the need for army readiness and diplomacy while advocating for coexistence. The General also touched on terrorism concerns, India-Bangladesh ties, and the positive impact of the Agnipath scheme.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 08-03-2025 16:51 IST | Created: 08-03-2025 16:51 IST
Army Chief Highlights 'High Degree of Collusivity' Amid China-Pakistan Relations
  • Country:
  • India

Army Chief Gen Upendra Dwivedi on Saturday highlighted the 'high degree of collusivity' between China and Pakistan, interpreting it as a tangible two-front threat. Speaking at the India Today Conclave, he emphasized the urgent necessity for army preparedness and diplomatic strategies to manage this scenario effectively.

The General underscored terrorism threats linked to Pakistan, emphasizing the need to remain watchful of potential alliances within neighboring regions, including Bangladesh. He pointed out the importance of maintaining strong military ties to ensure preparedness and deter any misjudgments or escalations in tensions.

Moreover, Gen Dwivedi praised the success of initiatives like the Agnipath scheme as a bolster to recruitment and readiness. He advocated for peaceful coexistence and coordination, reflecting on the role of diplomacy in managing border affairs, as well as concern over China's equipment support to Pakistan's military.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UPDATE 3-Trump expands clash with law firms with order against Perkins Coie

UPDATE 3-Trump expands clash with law firms with order against Perkins Coie

 Global
2
SpaceX loses contact with spacecraft during latest Starship mega rocket test flight from Texas

SpaceX loses contact with spacecraft during latest Starship mega rocket test...

 Global
3
Trump directs government to ask for bond in lawsuits challenging policies

Trump directs government to ask for bond in lawsuits challenging policies

 Global
4
UPDATE 1-Tennis-Fonseca delivers in Indian Wells debut, Raducanu knocked out

UPDATE 1-Tennis-Fonseca delivers in Indian Wells debut, Raducanu knocked out

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI agents transform gamma-ray astronomy: Automating observations and data analysis

Robots on the farm: AI-powered object search boosts efficiency in agriculture

AI-powered financial advice: Ethical revolution or risky gamble?

Smarter learning: How AI is revolutionizing programming education

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025