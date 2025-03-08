Army Chief Highlights 'High Degree of Collusivity' Amid China-Pakistan Relations

Army Chief Gen Upendra Dwivedi on Saturday highlighted the 'high degree of collusivity' between China and Pakistan, interpreting it as a tangible two-front threat. Speaking at the India Today Conclave, he emphasized the urgent necessity for army preparedness and diplomatic strategies to manage this scenario effectively.

The General underscored terrorism threats linked to Pakistan, emphasizing the need to remain watchful of potential alliances within neighboring regions, including Bangladesh. He pointed out the importance of maintaining strong military ties to ensure preparedness and deter any misjudgments or escalations in tensions.

Moreover, Gen Dwivedi praised the success of initiatives like the Agnipath scheme as a bolster to recruitment and readiness. He advocated for peaceful coexistence and coordination, reflecting on the role of diplomacy in managing border affairs, as well as concern over China's equipment support to Pakistan's military.

(With inputs from agencies.)