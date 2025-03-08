Left Menu

Campaigning for Care: A Greenland Candidate's Health Journey

As Greenland's election looms, candidate Justus Hansen campaigns for better healthcare, sharing his own cancer battle from a remote town to Denmark. He advocates for more doctors and CT scanners in regional hospitals. While independence draws attention, healthcare remains a critical issue in Greenland's debate.

In the lead-up to Greenland's general election, Justus Hansen, a candidate for the centre-right Demokraatit party, is passionately campaigning for improved healthcare services. Hansen's own survival story—traveling from a remote Greenland town to Denmark for cancer treatment—serves as a poignant backdrop to his campaign.

Healthcare remains a critical concern in Greenland due to the vast distances and staffing shortages that hamper access to essential medical services. Hansen's personal experience highlights these issues. He recalls a consultation at his local hospital in Tasiilaq, which led to a late diagnosis of renal cancer, followed by an arduous journey to Nuuk for proper scanning and then to Denmark for treatment.

Having lost loved ones to late cancer diagnoses, Hansen's campaign centers on increasing medical staff in regional hospitals, installing CT scanners across the island, and emphasizing the human aspect of healthcare over budget constraints. While he sees independence as an eventual goal for Greenland, Hansen urges caution, citing the need for an educated populace and a stronger economy to support such a transition.

