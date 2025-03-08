Campaigning for Care: A Greenland Candidate's Health Journey

In the lead-up to Greenland's general election, Justus Hansen, a candidate for the centre-right Demokraatit party, is passionately campaigning for improved healthcare services. Hansen's own survival story—traveling from a remote Greenland town to Denmark for cancer treatment—serves as a poignant backdrop to his campaign.

Healthcare remains a critical concern in Greenland due to the vast distances and staffing shortages that hamper access to essential medical services. Hansen's personal experience highlights these issues. He recalls a consultation at his local hospital in Tasiilaq, which led to a late diagnosis of renal cancer, followed by an arduous journey to Nuuk for proper scanning and then to Denmark for treatment.

Having lost loved ones to late cancer diagnoses, Hansen's campaign centers on increasing medical staff in regional hospitals, installing CT scanners across the island, and emphasizing the human aspect of healthcare over budget constraints. While he sees independence as an eventual goal for Greenland, Hansen urges caution, citing the need for an educated populace and a stronger economy to support such a transition.

(With inputs from agencies.)