Congress Slams Modi Government over Alleged Tariff Reduction under U.S. Pressure

The Congress party has raised concerns over a potential reduction of tariffs by the Indian government under pressure from the United States, as claimed by U.S. President Donald Trump. Congress leaders urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to clarify his stance and take Parliament into confidence on this critical issue.

Jairam Ramesh, a Congress general secretary, questioned whether the Indian government has jeopardized the interests of domestic farmers and manufacturers. He was critical of Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal's recent trade discussions in Washington D.C., which Trump suggested included agreements to lower Indian tariffs crucial for U.S. exports.

Pawan Khera, head of Congress's media department, stressed that no Indian announcement has been made about potential tariff cuts, urging the government to prioritize national interests over international pressures. The party highlighted the potentially negative impact on micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs), suggesting a significant economic loss looming on the horizon.

