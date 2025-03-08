Re-Inauguration Controversy Sparks Political Debate in Rajasthan

The controversy over the re-inauguration of the Constitution Club in Rajasthan has taken a political turn, with the Leader of Opposition, Tikaram Jully, calling the move disrespectful to lawmakers and democracy.

Jully has accused the BJP government of falsely claiming credit for initiatives started during the Congress tenure, including the construction of the Constitution Club and MLA accommodations. The original inauguration was attended by prominent Congress leaders, including Ashok Gehlot.

In a display of dissent, Congress legislators boycotted the re-inauguration ceremony, which was led by Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla. The incident underscores the deepening political rift in the state.

