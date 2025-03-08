Left Menu

Re-Inauguration Controversy Sparks Political Debate in Rajasthan

Tikaram Jully criticizes the BJP government for re-inaugurating the Constitution Club, which he describes as an insult to lawmakers and democracy. He accuses them of claiming credit for Congress-initiated projects. Congress legislators boycotted the event, highlighting ongoing political tensions in Rajasthan.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaipur | Updated: 08-03-2025 19:40 IST | Created: 08-03-2025 19:40 IST
Re-Inauguration Controversy Sparks Political Debate in Rajasthan
  • Country:
  • India

The controversy over the re-inauguration of the Constitution Club in Rajasthan has taken a political turn, with the Leader of Opposition, Tikaram Jully, calling the move disrespectful to lawmakers and democracy.

Jully has accused the BJP government of falsely claiming credit for initiatives started during the Congress tenure, including the construction of the Constitution Club and MLA accommodations. The original inauguration was attended by prominent Congress leaders, including Ashok Gehlot.

In a display of dissent, Congress legislators boycotted the re-inauguration ceremony, which was led by Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla. The incident underscores the deepening political rift in the state.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UPDATE 3-Trump expands clash with law firms with order against Perkins Coie

UPDATE 3-Trump expands clash with law firms with order against Perkins Coie

 Global
2
SpaceX loses contact with spacecraft during latest Starship mega rocket test flight from Texas

SpaceX loses contact with spacecraft during latest Starship mega rocket test...

 Global
3
Trump directs government to ask for bond in lawsuits challenging policies

Trump directs government to ask for bond in lawsuits challenging policies

 Global
4
UPDATE 1-Tennis-Fonseca delivers in Indian Wells debut, Raducanu knocked out

UPDATE 1-Tennis-Fonseca delivers in Indian Wells debut, Raducanu knocked out

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI agents transform gamma-ray astronomy: Automating observations and data analysis

Robots on the farm: AI-powered object search boosts efficiency in agriculture

AI-powered financial advice: Ethical revolution or risky gamble?

Smarter learning: How AI is revolutionizing programming education

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025