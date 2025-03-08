Abdullah's Persistent Push for Jammu and Kashmir's Statehood Revitalization

National Conference President Farooq Abdullah on Saturday reasserted his conviction that the restoration of Jammu and Kashmir's statehood is inevitable, reiterating the government's obligation to honor its parliamentary commitment. "The statehood will happen. The government of India will have to give us statehood. They are bound by the promise they made in Parliament when I was a member. They will have to uphold that promise," Abdullah expressed to reporters in Jammu.

His persistent advocacy for statehood restoration has been evident, as on March 6, he declared, "Inshallah, statehood will come soon. It will come." Meanwhile, voices of dissent contribute to the heated political climate, with Jammu and Kashmir Deputy Chief Minister Surinder Choudhary denouncing former Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti over her comments on the political state.

Choudhary accused, "Mehbooba Mufti can say anything because she is the reason for the destruction of J-K. If J-K has lost its statehood and special status, it is because of her." On March 3, Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha addressed the budget session, affirming the union government's pledge to reinstate full statehood to J-K, acknowledging its emotional and political significance for the populace.

He assured the assembly, "One of the foremost aspirations of the Jammu and Kashmir people is the restoration of the full statehood. My government remains steadfast in its commitment to addressing this legitimate desire of the citizens of J-K." The revocation of Article 370 and the resultant loss of special status in August 2019 are central to the debate, underscored by the National Conference's electoral manifesto promises and the union government's assurances.

(With inputs from agencies.)