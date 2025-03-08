Koshala's Historical Merge with Odisha: A Blunder or Necessity?
Senior BJP MLA Jayanarayan Mishra termed Koshala's merger with Odisha in 1936 a historical blunder, stirring political reactions. Speaking in Sambalpur, Mishra criticized the neglect of the region post-merger. The opposition BJD criticized his statements, accusing BJP of divisive politics and urging unity ahead of Odisha's centenary.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 08-03-2025 23:15 IST | Created: 08-03-2025 23:15 IST
In a controversial statement, BJP MLA Jayanarayan Mishra has called the merger of Koshala with Odisha in 1936 'a historical blunder', emphasizing the ongoing neglect of the region.
Addressing a government event in Sambalpur, where financial aid was distributed, Mishra highlighted the merger's negative impact, describing it as a mistake despite local support in the past.
The BJD swiftly capitalized on Mishra's remarks, with spokesperson Lenin Mohanty condemning them as harmful to state unity and indicative of BJP's divisive politics, especially as Odisha nears its 100th anniversary in 2036.
