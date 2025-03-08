Left Menu

Koshala's Historical Merge with Odisha: A Blunder or Necessity?

Senior BJP MLA Jayanarayan Mishra termed Koshala's merger with Odisha in 1936 a historical blunder, stirring political reactions. Speaking in Sambalpur, Mishra criticized the neglect of the region post-merger. The opposition BJD criticized his statements, accusing BJP of divisive politics and urging unity ahead of Odisha's centenary.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 08-03-2025 23:15 IST | Created: 08-03-2025 23:15 IST
Koshala's Historical Merge with Odisha: A Blunder or Necessity?
  • Country:
  • India

In a controversial statement, BJP MLA Jayanarayan Mishra has called the merger of Koshala with Odisha in 1936 'a historical blunder', emphasizing the ongoing neglect of the region.

Addressing a government event in Sambalpur, where financial aid was distributed, Mishra highlighted the merger's negative impact, describing it as a mistake despite local support in the past.

The BJD swiftly capitalized on Mishra's remarks, with spokesperson Lenin Mohanty condemning them as harmful to state unity and indicative of BJP's divisive politics, especially as Odisha nears its 100th anniversary in 2036.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UPDATE 3-Trump expands clash with law firms with order against Perkins Coie

UPDATE 3-Trump expands clash with law firms with order against Perkins Coie

 Global
2
SpaceX loses contact with spacecraft during latest Starship mega rocket test flight from Texas

SpaceX loses contact with spacecraft during latest Starship mega rocket test...

 Global
3
Trump directs government to ask for bond in lawsuits challenging policies

Trump directs government to ask for bond in lawsuits challenging policies

 Global
4
UPDATE 1-Tennis-Fonseca delivers in Indian Wells debut, Raducanu knocked out

UPDATE 1-Tennis-Fonseca delivers in Indian Wells debut, Raducanu knocked out

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI agents transform gamma-ray astronomy: Automating observations and data analysis

Robots on the farm: AI-powered object search boosts efficiency in agriculture

AI-powered financial advice: Ethical revolution or risky gamble?

Smarter learning: How AI is revolutionizing programming education

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025