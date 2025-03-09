Trump Champions New Funding Bill Amid Government Shutdown Threats

In a statement on Saturday, former President Donald Trump expressed his approval for a newly compiled funding bill by the House and Senate, describing it as substantial. Trump urged Republicans to rally support for the bill in the forthcoming week.

He warned that Democrats might exploit any opportunity to trigger a government shutdown, thus preventing the nation from proceeding with crucial financial reforms.

Posting on Truth Social, Trump appealed for additional months to manage the country's financial challenges, emphasizing the need to keep governmental operations ongoing until September.

(With inputs from agencies.)