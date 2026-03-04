Battle for the Senate: Democrats Eye Key States in 2024

Democrats are gearing up for a challenging Senate race in the 2024 elections, looking to shift the chamber's balance of power by capturing key seats in hotly contested states. With a current 53-47 Republican majority, Democrats are tasked with defending four crucial seats while also plotting possible upsets in Republican strongholds.

In Texas, a high-stakes primary pits incumbent Senator John Cornyn against Attorney General Ken Paxton. The outcome could sway the state's loyalty, historically Republican. Likewise, North Carolina sees a retirement-induced opening, as former Governor Roy Cooper runs against Trump's endorsed nominee, Michael Whatley.

Alaska, known for its Republican leanings, features former Democratic Rep. Mary Peltola against sitting Senator Dan Sullivan. Meanwhile, Maine's independent-minded veteran Senator Susan Collins once again faces Democratic contenders, as her state's political dynamics could redefine its Senate representation.