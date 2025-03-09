Left Menu

Syria in Turmoil: Mass Violence Erupts Between Assad Loyalists and Security Forces

Over 1,000 people have died in Syria following violent clashes between security forces and loyalists of ousted President Bashar Assad. The conflict has also led to revenge killings, disrupting essential services and causing mass displacement. The violence marks a significant escalation in Syria's ongoing conflict.

Recent clashes in Syria have left more than 1,000 dead, representing one of the deadliest outbreaks of violence in the nation's 14-year-long conflict. The violence involved security forces and supporters of the ousted President Bashar Assad, resulting in a significant civilian death toll.

The Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights reported that, in addition to civilians, many members of government security forces and Assad-affiliated militants were killed. The clashes have severely disrupted essential resources like electricity and water supply in Latakia, forcing many residents to flee.

Revenge killings by Sunni gunmen against Assad's Alawite sect have compounded the crisis, escalating tensions further. The aftermath has left bodies unburied and homes destroyed, painting a grim picture of the devastation in Syria. While government forces have regained some control, stability remains elusive amid ongoing violence.

(With inputs from agencies.)

