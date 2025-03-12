Hope for Peace: US Proposes 30-Day Ceasefire Between Russia and Ukraine

In a significant diplomatic move, President Donald Trump is hopeful for a 30-day ceasefire agreement between Russia and Ukraine. This optimism followed discussions held in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, aimed at halting the three-year conflict.

The initiative, which Ukraine has agreed to, now hinges on the US convincing Russia to participate. President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has termed this as a positive step towards peace and commended Trump's role in facilitating conversation.

Key proposals from the US include stopping missile and drone attacks and establishing confidence-building measures. The move signals a potential breakthrough, though Russia's response remains pending, as the US resumes military support to Ukraine.

