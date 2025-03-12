Former Georgian President Saakashvili Sentenced to Nine More Years

Mikheil Saakashvili, the former president of Georgia, was sentenced to an additional nine years in prison on Wednesday for embezzlement, according to the Interpress news agency.

Saakashvili, who held the presidency from 2004 until 2013, faced previous imprisonment upon returning to Georgia in 2021. He was initially jailed for six years for abuse of power, spending much of his sentence in a prison hospital.

The recent ruling adds a significant extension to his incarceration, highlighting ongoing legal battles faced by the former leader.

(With inputs from agencies.)