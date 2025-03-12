Former Georgian President Saakashvili Sentenced to Nine More Years
Mikheil Saakashvili, the former president of Georgia, received an additional nine-year prison term for embezzlement. Already serving a six-year sentence for abuse of power, Saakashvili has been in a prison hospital since his return to Georgia in 2021.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Tbilisi | Updated: 12-03-2025 12:05 IST | Created: 12-03-2025 12:05 IST
- Country:
- Georgia
Mikheil Saakashvili, the former president of Georgia, was sentenced to an additional nine years in prison on Wednesday for embezzlement, according to the Interpress news agency.
Saakashvili, who held the presidency from 2004 until 2013, faced previous imprisonment upon returning to Georgia in 2021. He was initially jailed for six years for abuse of power, spending much of his sentence in a prison hospital.
The recent ruling adds a significant extension to his incarceration, highlighting ongoing legal battles faced by the former leader.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Inmates Find Solace in 'Holy Bath' Ceremony Across Chhattisgarh Prisons
Sikh Community Demands Justice as Sajjan Kumar Faces Sentencing in 1984 Riots Case
Life Imprisonment for Sajjan Kumar in 1984 Anti-Sikh Riots Case
Sajjan Kumar Receives Life Imprisonment in 1984 Anti-Sikh Riots Case
Life Imprisonment for Sajjan Kumar: Ripple Effects in Anti-Sikh Riot Cases