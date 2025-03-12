Left Menu

Former Georgian President Saakashvili Sentenced to Nine More Years

Mikheil Saakashvili, the former president of Georgia, received an additional nine-year prison term for embezzlement. Already serving a six-year sentence for abuse of power, Saakashvili has been in a prison hospital since his return to Georgia in 2021.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Tbilisi | Updated: 12-03-2025 12:05 IST | Created: 12-03-2025 12:05 IST
Former Georgian President Saakashvili Sentenced to Nine More Years
  • Country:
  • Georgia

Mikheil Saakashvili, the former president of Georgia, was sentenced to an additional nine years in prison on Wednesday for embezzlement, according to the Interpress news agency.

Saakashvili, who held the presidency from 2004 until 2013, faced previous imprisonment upon returning to Georgia in 2021. He was initially jailed for six years for abuse of power, spending much of his sentence in a prison hospital.

The recent ruling adds a significant extension to his incarceration, highlighting ongoing legal battles faced by the former leader.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Assam Soars as One of India's Top Five Fastest-Growing States

Assam Soars as One of India's Top Five Fastest-Growing States

 India
2
Foreign Aid Cuts Leave Millions of Malnourished Children Without Lifesaving Support

Foreign Aid Cuts Leave Millions of Malnourished Children Without Lifesaving ...

 Global
3
NIA Court Cracks Down: Nine Sentenced in Drone Smuggling Case

NIA Court Cracks Down: Nine Sentenced in Drone Smuggling Case

 India
4
Investigation Continues in Northeast England Ship Collision

Investigation Continues in Northeast England Ship Collision

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can AI make student evaluations fairer? The rise of automated grading and feedback

AI’s racial bias issue: How image generators are reinforcing eurocentric beauty standards

Dark Side of IoT: Why connected devices are weakest link in cybersecurity

Real-time public transport optimization: The future is here with digital twins

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025