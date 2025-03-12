Left Menu

India Unveils MAHASAGAR: A New Vision for the Global South

Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced a new vision for the Global South called 'MAHASAGAR', focusing on security and growth. This initiative aims to counter China's influence by strengthening ties with countries like Mauritius through agreements in areas such as maritime security and trade.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Portlouis | Updated: 12-03-2025 16:00 IST | Created: 12-03-2025 16:00 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi, from Mauritius, introduced an ambitious blueprint for the Global South, emphasizing security and economic growth, amidst China's expanding regional clout.

The announcement came post signing significant agreements between India and Mauritius with his Mauritian counterpart, Navinchandra Ramgoolam, underscoring mutual cooperation in areas including maritime security and currency trade.

Modi stated that 'MAHASAGAR' will focus on trade for development, capacity building for sustainable growth, and ensuring security for a collective future, cementing Mauritius as a key ally of India, following the vision laid out in SAGAR a decade ago.

