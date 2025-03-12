Tharoor Calls for Harmony Amid Holi-Ramzan Controversy
Shashi Tharoor emphasizes communal harmony following Darbhanga Mayor's call to restrict Holi during Ramzan. The Mayor regrets her statement, amid political leaders' criticisms for proposed Holi restrictions. Tharoor calls for simultaneous celebration of diverse festivals without political tensions.
- Country:
- India
Congress MP Shashi Tharoor has called for communal harmony in response to Darbhanga Mayor Anjum Ara's controversial statement regarding Holi and Ramzan festivities. Tharoor highlighted the potential for unity if communities were to celebrate these festivals together rather than politicizing the issue.
Addressing media inquiries, Tharoor stated, "It would set a positive example if one community celebrated Holi while another observed Ramzan equally. There's no need to politicize this." The controversy began when Mayor Ara suggested a two-hour Holi suspension during Ramzan, prompting mixed reactions.
The Darbhanga Mayor subsequently expressed regret, clarifying her intent to maintain peace, despite backlash labeling her anti-national. In contrast, Union Minister Satish Chandra Dubey and BJP leaders condemned her proposition, asserting that Holi's historic significance should remain unaltered by restrictions.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Political Clash over Iconic Images: Delhi's Office Controversy
Controversy Over USAID's $29 Million Project in Bangladesh
Delhi Assembly Uproar: AAP MLAs Expelled Over Ambedkar Portrait Controversy
Controversy Erupts as AAP MLAs Expelled During Lieutenant Governor's Address
Karla Sofia Gascon: Controversy and Comeback at the Oscars