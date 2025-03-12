Freedom Under Fire: Trump's Controversial Second Term

President Trump's second term has ignited significant debate over freedom of speech in the United States. Despite claims of restoring free speech, his administration's actions have raised alarms among First Amendment advocates.

The administration's measures, including targeting universities, foreign activists, and legal professionals, have drawn severe criticism from both allies and opponents. Critics argue these actions represent an unprecedented assault on free speech and democratic values.

Legal experts and civil rights organizations warn against the dangers of silencing dissent through government influence, as restrictions on media, federal funding cuts, and targeting specific groups continue to unfold.

(With inputs from agencies.)