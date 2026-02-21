Left Menu

Iranian Students Lead University Protests Against Leadership

Students initiated demonstrations at Iranian universities, coinciding with memorial ceremonies for victims of recent governmental violence. Protests highlighted opposition to Supreme Leader Khamenei and support for Reza Pahlavi as the monarchy's successor. Clashes with pro-government groups, like the Basij militia, were reported, showcasing a significant unrest since the 1979 Iranian Revolution.

Students across Iran staged protests at several universities, marking the start of the new semester with demonstrations against the current leadership. These protests aligned with traditional mourning ceremonies for those killed in recent clashes with security forces during nationwide anti-government demonstrations.

Footage from Tehran's Sharif University of Technology showed demonstrators denouncing Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei as a "murderous leader," and backing Reza Pahlavi, the exiled son of the deposed Shah, as a prospective new monarch. Pro-government news outlets reported confrontations, including students allegedly injuring Basij militia members, who often support security forces in suppressing uprisings.

Additional protests were recorded at Beheshti and Amir Kabir universities in Tehran, and Mashhad University in the northeast. Activism also surged in Abdanan, a key protest site, where demonstrators decried the arrest of a teacher and chanted "Death to Khamenei" and "Death to the dictator," according to rights organizations and social media accounts.

