Iranian Students Lead University Protests Against Leadership

Students across Iran staged protests at several universities, marking the start of the new semester with demonstrations against the current leadership. These protests aligned with traditional mourning ceremonies for those killed in recent clashes with security forces during nationwide anti-government demonstrations.

Footage from Tehran's Sharif University of Technology showed demonstrators denouncing Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei as a "murderous leader," and backing Reza Pahlavi, the exiled son of the deposed Shah, as a prospective new monarch. Pro-government news outlets reported confrontations, including students allegedly injuring Basij militia members, who often support security forces in suppressing uprisings.

Additional protests were recorded at Beheshti and Amir Kabir universities in Tehran, and Mashhad University in the northeast. Activism also surged in Abdanan, a key protest site, where demonstrators decried the arrest of a teacher and chanted "Death to Khamenei" and "Death to the dictator," according to rights organizations and social media accounts.