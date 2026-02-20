NHRC Probes Alleged Assault on Woman Journalist During University Protest

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has taken up an urgent inquiry following reports of a woman journalist being physically and sexually assaulted by a mob while covering a student protest against UGC regulations at Delhi University's North Campus. This incident allegedly occurred on February 13.

The reports suggest that the attack was motivated by the journalist's caste, with assailants reportedly threatening extreme humiliation before she eventually fainted. Due to the severe nature of the allegations, the NHRC has officially requested a comprehensive report from the Delhi Police Commissioner within two weeks to assess the situation thoroughly.

A notice has also been addressed to the Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) of North Delhi and the Vice Chancellor of Delhi University to conduct an inquiry and submit an Action Taken Report. The Commission emphasized the incident as an infringement on press freedom and a notable violation of the journalist's fundamental human rights, urging swift action for justice.

(With inputs from agencies.)