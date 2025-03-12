EU Backs Ukraine's Ceasefire Proposal with Russia
The European Union has expressed support for Ukraine's agreement to a 30-day ceasefire with Russia, negotiated with the United States in Saudi Arabia. Although the proposal awaits Russia's approval, the EU is prepared to aid in further negotiations to secure a just and lasting peace.
The European Union on Wednesday expressed its approval of Ukraine's decision to agree to a 30-day ceasefire with Russia, a development reached after discussions with American and Ukrainian negotiators in Saudi Arabia.
The EU's foreign affairs chief, Kaja Kallas, emphasized the bloc's readiness to support forthcoming steps in collaboration with Ukraine, the US, and other allies. However, Russia's acceptance remains uncertain as the Kremlin awaits feedback from the US on the Jeddah talks.
Kallas highlighted the EU's aim to help Ukraine achieve a just and durable peace, grounded in the principles of the UN Charter. The pending ceasefire proposal could be crucial, contingent on Russia demonstrating a commitment to peace.
