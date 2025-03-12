Left Menu

Victor Ponta Re-enters Romanian Presidential Race: A Game Changer

Victor Ponta, former Romanian Prime Minister, has announced his candidacy for the re-run presidential elections after the initial vote was annulled due to alleged Russian interference. His entry could disrupt the political landscape, drawing voters from both wings amid a hard-right scramble to replace barred candidate Calin Georgescu.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-03-2025 17:26 IST | Created: 12-03-2025 17:26 IST
Victor Ponta, Romania's former Prime Minister, has officially declared his candidacy for the upcoming presidential election re-run in May. This unexpected move follows the disqualification of pro-Russian far-right candidate Calin Georgescu, over allegations of Russian interference in the initial vote.

Romania's political landscape is in flux as the nation prepares for the re-run on May 4 and 18, after the Constitutional Court invalidated the December results. Ponta's unexpected candidacy could attract supporters from various political wings, potentially shifting the balance away from any new hard-right contender replacing Georgescu.

With Romania's presidency holding significant sway over military and EU decisions, Ponta's campaign has emphasized a nationalistic approach that critiques external influences while supporting Romania's EU and NATO commitments. As he courts voters, Ponta has underscored the need for power to return to the people, advocating for Romanian sovereignty in leadership decisions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

