G7 Summit: Tensions Rise as Western Democracies Grapple with U.S. Policies

Foreign ministers from the world's leading Western democracies gathered in Canada on Thursday for the G7 summit, amid escalating tensions over U.S. foreign policy shifts. The group, comprising ministers from Britain, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, and the U.S., along with EU representatives, met in La Malbaie, a remote Quebec tourist town, for discussions on a range of contentious issues.

Central to the agenda were U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio's talks in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, where Ukraine expressed readiness for a 30-day ceasefire. However, the meeting's lead-up struggled under the weight of the U.S. imposing 25% tariffs on steel and aluminum, prompting retaliatory measures from Canada and the EU.

Diplomats expressed hope that progress made in Jeddah could ease the deliberations. Nevertheless, the U.S.'s more diplomatic approach towards Russia under President Trump's leadership has signaled a shift that challenges traditional alliances, especially with Canada. The ongoing dialogue seeks to navigate these strained relations, with a focus on resolving tariff disputes and maintaining diplomatic cohesion.

(With inputs from agencies.)