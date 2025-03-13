G7 Summit: Tensions Rise as Western Democracies Grapple with U.S. Policies
Foreign ministers from G7 nations convene in Canada amid growing tensions over U.S. tariffs and policies on Ukraine. The meeting aims to address key issues, but finding consensus proves challenging. Washington's shifting stances, particularly on foreign policy and tariffs, strain relations with allies, notably Canada.
Foreign ministers from the world's leading Western democracies gathered in Canada on Thursday for the G7 summit, amid escalating tensions over U.S. foreign policy shifts. The group, comprising ministers from Britain, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, and the U.S., along with EU representatives, met in La Malbaie, a remote Quebec tourist town, for discussions on a range of contentious issues.
Central to the agenda were U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio's talks in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, where Ukraine expressed readiness for a 30-day ceasefire. However, the meeting's lead-up struggled under the weight of the U.S. imposing 25% tariffs on steel and aluminum, prompting retaliatory measures from Canada and the EU.
Diplomats expressed hope that progress made in Jeddah could ease the deliberations. Nevertheless, the U.S.'s more diplomatic approach towards Russia under President Trump's leadership has signaled a shift that challenges traditional alliances, especially with Canada. The ongoing dialogue seeks to navigate these strained relations, with a focus on resolving tariff disputes and maintaining diplomatic cohesion.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Lawsuit Challenges Trump Administration's Controversial Memo on Race-Based Practices in Education
Rahul Gandhi Engages in Global Diplomacy and Economic Conversations
Diplomatic Talks Aim to Restore U.S.-Russia Relations
High Stakes Diplomacy: U.S. and Russia Plan Expert-Level Talks
High-Stakes Diplomacy: U.S. and Russia Seek Resolution Amid Tensions