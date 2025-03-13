Left Menu

Poland's Call for Nuclear Arms: A New Defense Strategy

Poland's president, Andrzej Duda, has urged the U.S. to deploy nuclear weapons in Poland to deter Russian aggression. This proposal was discussed with U.S. envoy Keith Kellogg. Duda argues that NATO's eastward expansion warrants a shift in its infrastructure, suggesting increased safety with nuclear presence.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-03-2025 11:32 IST | Created: 13-03-2025 10:46 IST
Andrzej Duda Image Credit: Wikipedia

In a strategic call for reinforced defense, Poland's President Andrzej Duda is advocating for the United States to move nuclear weapons to Polish soil. This move, aimed at deterring potential Russian aggression, was reportedly discussed with Keith Kellogg, the U.S. special envoy for Ukraine and Russia, according to the Financial Times.

Duda highlighted the significance of NATO's eastern expansion, which began in 1999, arguing for a corresponding shift in its military infrastructure. During an interview, he expressed a belief in the enhanced security that a local presence of nuclear arms would provide.

As tensions with Russia persist, Duda's proposal underscores the importance of strategic deterrence in ensuring regional stability and safety. Such a shift, he contends, is a necessary step in adapting to the evolving geopolitical landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)

