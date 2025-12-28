Zelenskiy and Trump Meet to Unite Against Russian Aggression

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy and U.S. President Donald Trump are set to meet in Florida on Sunday to negotiate a possible resolution to the war in Ukraine, despite significant differences on key issues and ongoing provocations from Russia. Antonov air attacks on Kyiv have intensified the urgency of these discussions.

Zelenskiy aims to address the fate of eastern Ukraine's contested Donbas region, the future operation of the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, and other significant matters during the meeting. Moscow's firm demand that Ukraine cede all of the Donbas remains a formidable obstacle in the peace process, while Kyiv's position for no territorial concessions stands firm.

European allies, while intermittently sidelined, have reiterated their commitment to securing a peace deal that maintains Ukraine's sovereignty and strengthens its defense. Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney emphasized solidarity with Kyiv, underlining Russia's reluctance for peace and pledging significant economic support to Ukraine.

