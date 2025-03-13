Harmony in Holi: Unity Amidst Diversity
Sanjay Raut and Abhishek Jha highlight the communal harmony during Holi, criticizing measures affecting Muslims. They emphasize that all communities partake in the festival peacefully. Tensions arise with decisions like covering mosques in Uttar Pradesh, sparking debate about their necessity and impact on social unity.
Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut emphasized the deep-rooted tradition of communal harmony during Holi, asserting that Muslims have long participated in these celebrations. Criticizing repeated targeting of Muslims, Raut remarked that they are integral to India's social fabric.
Speaking to ANI, Raut noted that Holi has historically unified diverse communities, countering recent attempts by a minority to create communal tensions. He highlighted Maharashtra's traditionally progressive reputation, now marred by a select few.
In Uttar Pradesh, local authorities' decision to cover mosques with tarpaulins during Holi, aimed at preserving peace, sparked controversy. Janata Dal (United) leader Abhishek Jha condemned this move as unnecessary election-year controversy, emphasizing the secular responsibility to maintain social harmony and prevent polarization.
