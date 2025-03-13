Left Menu

Harmony in Holi: Unity Amidst Diversity

Sanjay Raut and Abhishek Jha highlight the communal harmony during Holi, criticizing measures affecting Muslims. They emphasize that all communities partake in the festival peacefully. Tensions arise with decisions like covering mosques in Uttar Pradesh, sparking debate about their necessity and impact on social unity.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-03-2025 13:05 IST | Created: 13-03-2025 13:05 IST
Harmony in Holi: Unity Amidst Diversity
Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut emphasized the deep-rooted tradition of communal harmony during Holi, asserting that Muslims have long participated in these celebrations. Criticizing repeated targeting of Muslims, Raut remarked that they are integral to India's social fabric.

Speaking to ANI, Raut noted that Holi has historically unified diverse communities, countering recent attempts by a minority to create communal tensions. He highlighted Maharashtra's traditionally progressive reputation, now marred by a select few.

In Uttar Pradesh, local authorities' decision to cover mosques with tarpaulins during Holi, aimed at preserving peace, sparked controversy. Janata Dal (United) leader Abhishek Jha condemned this move as unnecessary election-year controversy, emphasizing the secular responsibility to maintain social harmony and prevent polarization.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Justice Department Drops Sexual Abuse Lawsuit Against Southwest Key

Justice Department Drops Sexual Abuse Lawsuit Against Southwest Key

 Global
2
The Fall of Northvolt: Skelleftea's Green Boom Interrupted

The Fall of Northvolt: Skelleftea's Green Boom Interrupted

 Global
3
Terror on the Tracks: Baloch Militants Attack Passenger Train in Balochistan

Terror on the Tracks: Baloch Militants Attack Passenger Train in Balochistan

 Pakistan
4
SRMIST Ascends in QS Rankings: A Testament to Educational Excellence

SRMIST Ascends in QS Rankings: A Testament to Educational Excellence

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI in healthcare: Why ethical guidelines are critical for safe AI adoption

Protecting Industrial IoT: Can AI defend against evolving cyber threats?

AI safety: How LLMs unknowingly spread misinformation

AI agents with emotional intelligence: The next evolution in smart homes

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025