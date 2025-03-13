Left Menu

Karnataka Minister Slams BJP Amidst Allegations of Corruption

Karnataka Minister Ramalinga Reddy criticized the BJP, accusing them of corruption during their tenure. He highlighted the Nagamohan Das committee report, which alleges a 40% commission under the BJP. This report will soon be presented to the Cabinet, revealing more about the BJP's actions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-03-2025 13:40 IST | Created: 13-03-2025 13:40 IST
Karnataka Minister Slams BJP Amidst Allegations of Corruption
Karnataka Minister Ramalinga Reddy (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Karnataka's political climate intensified as Minister Ramalinga Reddy sharply criticized the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for allegedly plundering the state's resources during their rule. In a fiery address, he accused the party of initiating efforts to undermine the Congress-led administration and its leaders, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy CM DK Shivakumar.

The focus of Reddy's critique was the Nagamohan Das committee report, submitted to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah. This document, prepared by former Karnataka High Court Judge Justice Nagamohan Das, examines serious allegations, including a 40% commission accusation leveled at the prior BJP government by the Karnataka State Contractors Association. It details an extensive inquiry into public contract malpractices.

According to Reddy, the report provides an in-depth analysis of contractor complaints and the execution of various state projects. It calls for a comprehensive investigation into government tenders and related undertakings from July 2019 to March 2023. The investigation, covering various departments, entails meticulous file inspections, site visits, and audits.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Justice Department Drops Sexual Abuse Lawsuit Against Southwest Key

Justice Department Drops Sexual Abuse Lawsuit Against Southwest Key

 Global
2
The Fall of Northvolt: Skelleftea's Green Boom Interrupted

The Fall of Northvolt: Skelleftea's Green Boom Interrupted

 Global
3
Terror on the Tracks: Baloch Militants Attack Passenger Train in Balochistan

Terror on the Tracks: Baloch Militants Attack Passenger Train in Balochistan

 Pakistan
4
SRMIST Ascends in QS Rankings: A Testament to Educational Excellence

SRMIST Ascends in QS Rankings: A Testament to Educational Excellence

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI in healthcare: Why ethical guidelines are critical for safe AI adoption

Protecting Industrial IoT: Can AI defend against evolving cyber threats?

AI safety: How LLMs unknowingly spread misinformation

AI agents with emotional intelligence: The next evolution in smart homes

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025