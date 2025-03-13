Karnataka Minister Slams BJP Amidst Allegations of Corruption

Karnataka's political climate intensified as Minister Ramalinga Reddy sharply criticized the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for allegedly plundering the state's resources during their rule. In a fiery address, he accused the party of initiating efforts to undermine the Congress-led administration and its leaders, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy CM DK Shivakumar.

The focus of Reddy's critique was the Nagamohan Das committee report, submitted to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah. This document, prepared by former Karnataka High Court Judge Justice Nagamohan Das, examines serious allegations, including a 40% commission accusation leveled at the prior BJP government by the Karnataka State Contractors Association. It details an extensive inquiry into public contract malpractices.

According to Reddy, the report provides an in-depth analysis of contractor complaints and the execution of various state projects. It calls for a comprehensive investigation into government tenders and related undertakings from July 2019 to March 2023. The investigation, covering various departments, entails meticulous file inspections, site visits, and audits.

(With inputs from agencies.)