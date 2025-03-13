Tamil Nadu Budget 2025-26 Stirs Controversy with Logo Design

The DMK government in Tamil Nadu has unveiled the logo for its 2025-26 budget, which notably replaces the Indian Rupee symbol with a Tamil character. This decision has drawn criticism from the state BJP, highlighting a simmering dispute over language and symbolism.

State BJP leader K Annamalai criticized the move, pointing out that the Rupee symbol was originally designed by a Tamilian, Thiru Udhay Kumar, who is the son of a former DMK legislator. Annamalai expressed his displeasure through social media, questioning the rationale behind replacing the established symbol.

This logo change comes at a time when Tamil Nadu is vocal against what it perceives as the Union government's Hindi imposition, adding another layer to the political and cultural tensions in the state. Finance Minister Thangam Thennarasu is set to present the budget soon, amidst this backdrop of controversy.

(With inputs from agencies.)