Tamil Nadu's Unique Budget Logo Stirs Political Debate
The DMK government in Tamil Nadu faced criticism for replacing the Indian Rupee symbol with a Tamil letter in the 2025-26 budget logo. The move was condemned by the state BJP, amid ongoing language tensions with the Centre. The logo signifies the party's inclusive governance model.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 13-03-2025 14:44 IST | Created: 13-03-2025 14:44 IST
The DMK government in Tamil Nadu unveiled its 2025-26 budget logo, replacing the Indian Rupee symbol with the Tamil letter 'ru', representing 'Rubaai', the vernacular term for the Indian currency.
This change elicited strong reactions from the state BJP, who viewed it as a political maneuver amid ongoing language debates.
As TN Finance Minister Thangam Thennarasu prepares to present the budget, the controversy underscores broader tensions between the state's regional identity and national symbols.
