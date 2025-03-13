Tamil Nadu's Unique Budget Logo Stirs Political Debate

The DMK government in Tamil Nadu unveiled its 2025-26 budget logo, replacing the Indian Rupee symbol with the Tamil letter 'ru', representing 'Rubaai', the vernacular term for the Indian currency.

This change elicited strong reactions from the state BJP, who viewed it as a political maneuver amid ongoing language debates.

As TN Finance Minister Thangam Thennarasu prepares to present the budget, the controversy underscores broader tensions between the state's regional identity and national symbols.

(With inputs from agencies.)