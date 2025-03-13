Kremlin Official Criticizes US-Proposed Ceasefire Plan

Kremlin aide Yuri Ushakov has voiced skepticism regarding a US-proposed 30-day ceasefire, claiming it would merely serve Kyiv's needs by providing their military a temporary reprieve.

Ushakov, who advises Russian President Vladimir Putin on foreign policy, discussed the issue during televised remarks, emphasizing Moscow's interest in a lasting solution that addresses its concerns.

The comments come after Ushakov's conversation with White House national security adviser Mike Waltz, highlighting ongoing complexities in the regional conflict.

(With inputs from agencies.)