Kremlin Official Criticizes US-Proposed Ceasefire Plan

Yuri Ushakov, an aide to Russian President Putin, stated that the US-proposed 30-day ceasefire, accepted by Ukraine, would only provide a temporary break for Kyiv's military. He emphasized Moscow's desire for a long-term resolution that considers its interests, following discussions with US national security adviser Mike Waltz.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Moscow | Updated: 13-03-2025 16:50 IST | Created: 13-03-2025 16:50 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
Kremlin aide Yuri Ushakov has voiced skepticism regarding a US-proposed 30-day ceasefire, claiming it would merely serve Kyiv's needs by providing their military a temporary reprieve.

Ushakov, who advises Russian President Vladimir Putin on foreign policy, discussed the issue during televised remarks, emphasizing Moscow's interest in a lasting solution that addresses its concerns.

The comments come after Ushakov's conversation with White House national security adviser Mike Waltz, highlighting ongoing complexities in the regional conflict.

(With inputs from agencies.)

