Putin Agrees to U.S. Ceasefire Proposal Amid Ongoing Ukraine Conflict

On Thursday, Russian President Vladimir Putin expressed Russia's conditional agreement to the United States' proposals for a ceasefire in Ukraine. However, he emphasized the necessity of addressing the root causes of the conflict while highlighting the significant details that need resolution.

During a news conference at the Kremlin, Putin acknowledged the proposals following discussions with Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko. He indicated support for the ceasefire, aiming for a long-term peace that eradicates the crisis's origins. The announcement follows escalating tensions since the 2022 invasion.

As Russian forces continue their advance, controlling significant territory within Ukraine, discussions progress in pursuit of a 30-day ceasefire, endorsed by U.S. President Donald Trump. The potential halt to hostilities seeks an end to what Trump described as the "bloodbath." Putin indicated willingness to engage in discussions with Trump and lauded the effort toward a peaceful resolution.

(With inputs from agencies.)