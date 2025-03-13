Left Menu

Putin Agrees to U.S. Ceasefire Proposal Amid Ongoing Ukraine Conflict

President Vladimir Putin announced Russia's agreement to U.S. ceasefire proposals in Ukraine, provided they address the conflict's root causes. Discussions continue between Russia, the U.S., and Ukraine, with both President Trump and Putin expressing support for a peaceful resolution to the ongoing hostilities.

On Thursday, Russian President Vladimir Putin expressed Russia's conditional agreement to the United States' proposals for a ceasefire in Ukraine. However, he emphasized the necessity of addressing the root causes of the conflict while highlighting the significant details that need resolution.

During a news conference at the Kremlin, Putin acknowledged the proposals following discussions with Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko. He indicated support for the ceasefire, aiming for a long-term peace that eradicates the crisis's origins. The announcement follows escalating tensions since the 2022 invasion.

As Russian forces continue their advance, controlling significant territory within Ukraine, discussions progress in pursuit of a 30-day ceasefire, endorsed by U.S. President Donald Trump. The potential halt to hostilities seeks an end to what Trump described as the "bloodbath." Putin indicated willingness to engage in discussions with Trump and lauded the effort toward a peaceful resolution.

