Putin Signals Support for U.S-Initiated Ceasefire Amid Ukraine Crisis

In a significant diplomatic development, President Vladimir Putin announced Russia's tentative agreement to a ceasefire proposal put forward by the United States, provided the underlying causes of the Ukraine conflict are addressed comprehensively. Putin's comments came during a press conference alongside Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko.

The potential ceasefire offers a glimmer of hope as a resolution to the largest European conflict since World War Two. Ukraine has already signaled its willingness to support the U.S.-initiated proposal, with Putin acknowledging the importance of ensuring long-term peace and stability in the region.

However, concerns linger as Russian forces continue to advance, holding significant portions of Ukrainian territory. Discussions, possibly involving direct talks with former U.S. President Donald Trump, are anticipated to determine mechanisms for enforcing and guaranteeing the ceasefire's integrity and preventing its abuse by either party as a tactical maneuver.

(With inputs from agencies.)