Putin Signals Support for U.S-Initiated Ceasefire Amid Ukraine Crisis

President Vladimir Putin expressed support for a U.S. proposal for a ceasefire in Ukraine, emphasizing the need to address root causes of the conflict. Discussions with U.S. officials are deemed crucial as Russian forces advance, controlling substantial Ukrainian territory. The initiative aims to prevent further escalation in the decade's most significant European conflict.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-03-2025 22:03 IST | Created: 13-03-2025 22:03 IST
Putin Signals Support for U.S-Initiated Ceasefire Amid Ukraine Crisis
In a significant diplomatic development, President Vladimir Putin announced Russia's tentative agreement to a ceasefire proposal put forward by the United States, provided the underlying causes of the Ukraine conflict are addressed comprehensively. Putin's comments came during a press conference alongside Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko.

The potential ceasefire offers a glimmer of hope as a resolution to the largest European conflict since World War Two. Ukraine has already signaled its willingness to support the U.S.-initiated proposal, with Putin acknowledging the importance of ensuring long-term peace and stability in the region.

However, concerns linger as Russian forces continue to advance, holding significant portions of Ukrainian territory. Discussions, possibly involving direct talks with former U.S. President Donald Trump, are anticipated to determine mechanisms for enforcing and guaranteeing the ceasefire's integrity and preventing its abuse by either party as a tactical maneuver.

