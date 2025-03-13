Left Menu

Trump Defends Unyielding Tariff Stance

U.S. President Donald Trump firmly stated that he would not reconsider the imposition of tariffs set for April 2. In a meeting with NATO Secretary-General Mark Rutte, Trump emphasized past economic grievances and his unwavering stance against being economically disadvantaged.

In a decisive statement, U.S. President Donald Trump announced on Thursday his refusal to retract plans for importing tariffs effective April 2.

Amid discussions with NATO Secretary-General Mark Rutte in the Oval Office, Trump asserted his determination to correct what he described as years of economic exploitation.

The President reiterated his administration's policy aim, referencing a history of unfavorable trade practices that he believes have harmed the U.S. economy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

