Tamil Nadu's Currency Symbol Controversy: A Threat to Unity?

The government of Tamil Nadu, led by the DMK, has been criticized by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman for replacing the official rupee symbol in the state's budget documents. Sitharaman claims this change promotes regionalism and undermines national unity, stirring secessionist sentiments.

The DMK was previously part of the UPA government, which adopted the rupee symbol in 2010, ironically designed by a Tamil native. The new DMK budget logo uses 'ru,' the initial of the Tamil word for rupee, highlighting the government's focus on inclusive governance.

Sitharaman emphasized that the rupee symbol holds international recognition and its alteration could impact India's financial identity at a time when the nation is enhancing cross-border payment systems. The decision, she argued, disregards a constitutionally bound duty to uphold national unity.

