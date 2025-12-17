Global Markets React: Jobs Data Sparks Economic Speculations

On Tuesday, MSCI's global equities index and 10-year U.S. Treasury yields fell as investors analyzed recent U.S. jobs data amid hopes for a Russia-Ukraine peace deal. With a nonfarm payroll increase of 64,000 last month, doubts lingered due to the prior government shutdown clouding the economic outlook.

Portfolio manager David Wagner described the jobs report as a 'Goldilocks' scenario—balanced yet ambiguous enough to support both dovish and hawkish views on Federal Reserve rate cuts. The market showed mixed reactions, with some confusion over potential future interest rate adjustments despite stronger-than-expected employment figures.

As central banks worldwide prepare for upcoming meetings on rate policies, markets braced for greater volatility. Currency shifts and oil price drops also contributed to the market's uncertainty, with oil prices dipping below previous forecasts due to anticipated geopolitical developments.

(With inputs from agencies.)