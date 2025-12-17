Chicago Immigration Raids: A Renewed Clash in a Democratic Stronghold

U.S. Border Patrol agents have resumed operations in Chicago, restoring tensions after a brief hiatus. The return was marked by raids in suburban Cicero and the Little Village neighborhood, as agents intensified efforts amid criticism over methods seen by many as harsh and disruptive to communities.

State Representative Lilian Jimenez criticized the renewed raids as cruel, particularly ahead of the holiday season. Enlace Chicago, a community center in Little Village, reported being targeted, while witnesses observed agents actively conducting operations across the city.

President Trump has targeted Democratic-led cities like Chicago for immigration enforcement, citing limited cooperation from local authorities. Despite pushback, the Department of Homeland Security maintains that actions are directed at deporting serious offenders, with ongoing operations despite local and federal opposition.

(With inputs from agencies.)