Strategic Talks: Sunil Sharma Meets Amit Shah Over J&K's Future

Sunil Sharma, Leader of Opposition in Jammu and Kashmir, met with Union Home Minister Amit Shah to discuss security and development in the region. Key topics included terror incidents, road connectivity, economic sustainability, drug abuse, and the ongoing budget session's impact on J&K's socio-economic conditions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 13-03-2025 23:14 IST | Created: 13-03-2025 23:14 IST
In a significant political development, Sunil Sharma, the Leader of Opposition in the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly, held a pivotal meeting with Union Home Minister Amit Shah in Delhi. The discussions centered around critical issues affecting the Union Territory, with security and development taking precedence.

The senior BJP leader addressed recent terror incidents and the need for improved road infrastructure in remote regions during the meeting, according to a party spokesperson. Sharma underscored the strategic importance of Jammu and Kashmir and advocated for a comprehensive strategy to address its challenges.

Additionally, the meeting highlighted the pressing concerns of drug abuse and narcotics trafficking, urging immediate intervention. Amid the ongoing budget session, Sharma shared significant debate points and their anticipated impact on the region's socio-economic landscape. Assuring Sharma, Shah reiterated the government's commitment to ensuring peace and promoting progress in Jammu and Kashmir.

