Supreme Court Weighs Trump Administration's Birthright Citizenship Restrictions
The Trump administration has requested the Supreme Court to permit partial implementation of birthright citizenship restrictions amid ongoing legal battles. The appeal seeks to modify district court blocks in Maryland, Massachusetts, and Washington, impacting children born to undocumented immigrants after February 19.
The Trump administration is pushing for the Supreme Court to approve partial enactment of its birthright citizenship restrictions while legal disputes continue.
On Thursday, emergency applications were filed at the high court. These applications aim to limit the scope of court orders set by district judges in Maryland, Massachusetts, and Washington, which had halted the executive order President Donald Trump signed at the start of his second term.
Three federal appeals courts have denied the administration's requests. The controversial order would prevent children born after February 19 to parents residing in the United States illegally from gaining citizenship. Furthermore, it would bar U.S. agencies from issuing or accepting any documents that acknowledge citizenship for such children.
