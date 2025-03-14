Newsmax Settles $40 Million Defamation Suit with Smartmatic

Newsmax Media, a cable outlet, has paid $40 million to resolve defamation allegations from Smartmatic, following reports accusing the voting machine company of rigging the 2020 U.S. election in favor of Joe Biden. The settlement, privately agreed upon last year, surfaced in a regulatory document filed by Newsmax on March 7.

Despite inquiries, Newsmax and Smartmatic representatives have yet to comment. Filed in 2021, Smartmatic's lawsuit against Newsmax claimed the outlet broadcast false information alleging electoral malpractice, including vote-switching and machine hacking. The company argued Newsmax profited from this misinformation, expanding its audience significantly.

Following initial reports, Newsmax amended its coverage and extended an invitation to Smartmatic to present their perspective on air. However, the invitation was declined. Notably, Smartmatic is also pursuing litigation against Fox News for $2.7 billion regarding similar coverage of the election.

(With inputs from agencies.)