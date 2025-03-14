Russian Officials Request Kellogg's Exclusion from Ukraine Talks

Russian officials have expressed their desire to exclude Keith Kellogg, the U.S. envoy for Russia-Ukraine talks, from key discussions aimed at ending the Ukraine conflict. According to U.S. sources, this request is partly due to Kellogg's critical stance towards Russian actions in Ukraine.

Despite not being present at recent high-level meetings, including one in Saudi Arabia, Kellogg's influence remains, as evidenced by him sending senior staff to participate. This situation reflects underlying tensions in diplomatic efforts to negotiate a ceasefire, which saw a tentative 30-day agreement reached earlier this week.

James Hewitt of the National Security Council emphasized Kellogg's essential role, while Russian complaints about his perceived pro-Kyiv stance have surfaced. With Russia's invasion continuing to cause widespread devastation, diplomatic solutions remain precarious, highlighting differing viewpoints within the Trump administration.

