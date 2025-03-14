Inflation Vigilance in Trump’s Economy
U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent discusses potential inflation risks and the Trump administration's efforts in managing economic stability. Bessent highlights positive economic indicators, noting a decrease in crude oil prices since President Trump's tenure, while stressing vigilance against a potential resurgence of inflation.
U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent has emphasized the Trump administration's commitment to keeping inflation in check, amid emerging financial challenges. Bessent highlighted the administration's proactive measures to maintain economic stability, referencing recent positive economic indicators.
In a statement to Breitbart News, Bessent expressed concerns over potential inflationary pressures, suggesting that vigilance remains crucial. He pointed to hopeful signs like a 15 percent drop in crude oil prices since President Trump assumed office.
Bessent warned against complacency, cautioning against the possibility of a 'recursive Biden-flation' and underlining ongoing efforts to manage economic dynamics effectively.
(With inputs from agencies.)
