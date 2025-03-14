Left Menu

Inflation Vigilance in Trump’s Economy

U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent discusses potential inflation risks and the Trump administration's efforts in managing economic stability. Bessent highlights positive economic indicators, noting a decrease in crude oil prices since President Trump's tenure, while stressing vigilance against a potential resurgence of inflation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-03-2025 07:38 IST | Created: 14-03-2025 07:38 IST
Inflation Vigilance in Trump’s Economy
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent has emphasized the Trump administration's commitment to keeping inflation in check, amid emerging financial challenges. Bessent highlighted the administration's proactive measures to maintain economic stability, referencing recent positive economic indicators.

In a statement to Breitbart News, Bessent expressed concerns over potential inflationary pressures, suggesting that vigilance remains crucial. He pointed to hopeful signs like a 15 percent drop in crude oil prices since President Trump assumed office.

Bessent warned against complacency, cautioning against the possibility of a 'recursive Biden-flation' and underlining ongoing efforts to manage economic dynamics effectively.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
NASA's SpaceX Crew-10 Launch Delayed Due to Ground System Glitch

NASA's SpaceX Crew-10 Launch Delayed Due to Ground System Glitch

 Global
2
Madison Keys Powers Through to Indian Wells Quarter-Finals Amid Upsets

Madison Keys Powers Through to Indian Wells Quarter-Finals Amid Upsets

 Global
3
Russia's Demands: A Stalemate in U.S.-Ukraine Peace Talks

Russia's Demands: A Stalemate in U.S.-Ukraine Peace Talks

 Global
4
Spirit Airlines Soars Towards Premium Market with Bold Rebranding Strategy

Spirit Airlines Soars Towards Premium Market with Bold Rebranding Strategy

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI in audiology: A new era for speech audiometry and hearing care

Can AI pick the best watermelon? Examining Generative AI's effectiveness in fruit quality assessment

The AI education dilemma: Knowledge exists, but practical classroom application falls short

How AI is transforming small and medium enterprises: Challenges and opportunities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025