Left Menu

Suvendu Adhikari Calls for Massive Ram Navami Rallies Across West Bengal

Senior BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari announced that over 1 crore Hindus will participate in Ram Navami rallies across West Bengal on April 6, urging organizers not to seek administrative permission. Adhikari's statement drew criticism from Trinamool Congress and CPI(M), who accused him of divisive politics.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 14-03-2025 17:54 IST | Created: 14-03-2025 17:54 IST
Suvendu Adhikari Calls for Massive Ram Navami Rallies Across West Bengal
Suvendu Adhikari
  • Country:
  • India

Senior BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari declared on Friday that over a million Hindus are expected to participate in 2,000 Ram Navami rallies across West Bengal on April 6. Speaking in Nandigram, he urged organizers not to seek administrative permission, stating, "We do not need permission to pray to Lord Ram."

Last year, around 50,000 participants were recorded in 1,000 rallies. Adhikari hopes the numbers will double this year, emphasizing peace but noting it's up to the administration to ensure tranquility among others. Additionally, he announced the construction of a Ram temple in his constituency.

The ruling Trinamool Congress and opposition CPI(M) criticized Adhikari for spreading divisive religious politics. TMC leader Firhad Hakim expressed that the state's people would not be influenced by such rhetoric, while CPI(M)'s Sujan Chakraborty argued Ram Navami is not traditionally a mass festival in West Bengal.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Federal Agencies Defy Court Order on DEI Policy

Federal Agencies Defy Court Order on DEI Policy

 Global
2
Vietnam Rethinks Tariffs on Key U.S. Exports Amid Trade Tensions

Vietnam Rethinks Tariffs on Key U.S. Exports Amid Trade Tensions

 Global
3
Putin Weighs Ceasefire Proposal Amid Tensions

Putin Weighs Ceasefire Proposal Amid Tensions

 Global
4
Newsmax Settles for $40 Million Over Defamation Claims

Newsmax Settles for $40 Million Over Defamation Claims

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI in audiology: A new era for speech audiometry and hearing care

Can AI pick the best watermelon? Examining Generative AI's effectiveness in fruit quality assessment

The AI education dilemma: Knowledge exists, but practical classroom application falls short

How AI is transforming small and medium enterprises: Challenges and opportunities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025