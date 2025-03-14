Suvendu Adhikari Calls for Massive Ram Navami Rallies Across West Bengal

Senior BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari declared on Friday that over a million Hindus are expected to participate in 2,000 Ram Navami rallies across West Bengal on April 6. Speaking in Nandigram, he urged organizers not to seek administrative permission, stating, "We do not need permission to pray to Lord Ram."

Last year, around 50,000 participants were recorded in 1,000 rallies. Adhikari hopes the numbers will double this year, emphasizing peace but noting it's up to the administration to ensure tranquility among others. Additionally, he announced the construction of a Ram temple in his constituency.

The ruling Trinamool Congress and opposition CPI(M) criticized Adhikari for spreading divisive religious politics. TMC leader Firhad Hakim expressed that the state's people would not be influenced by such rhetoric, while CPI(M)'s Sujan Chakraborty argued Ram Navami is not traditionally a mass festival in West Bengal.

