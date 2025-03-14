Kurdish Leaders Reject Islamist Constitutional Declaration in Syria
The Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Council rejected a new constitutional declaration by Damascus's Islamist leadership, urging for more protection of diverse communities' rights. The council called for a decentralised governance model and more equitable power distribution. U.N. envoy Pedersen stressed the need for inclusivity in Syria's transitional government.
On Friday, the Kurdish-led administration of northeast Syria dismissed a constitutional declaration issued by Syria's new Islamist rulers, demanding a more inclusive approach.
The declaration followed the overthrow of Bashar al-Assad and established the foundation for a five-year interim period under Sunni Islamist President Ahmed al-Sharaa. However, the Syrian Democratic Council critiqued the declaration for insufficiently safeguarding the rights of Syria's varied communities, highlighting concerns about authoritarianism and unchecked executive power.
U.N. envoy Geir Pedersen urged the formation of an inclusive transitional government, amidst ongoing sectarian violence. Negotiations continue as the autonomous Kurdish-led region navigates integration into the new Syrian state structure, with a focus on decentralised governance to prevent instability.
(With inputs from agencies.)
