Historic Peace Agreement Sealed: Armenia and Azerbaijan's Path to Harmony

In a landmark phone call, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has communicated with Russian President Vladimir Putin about a conclusive peace treaty between Armenia and Azerbaijan.

Officials from both nations have announced their accord on the peace document, signaling an end to the decades-long conflict that has plagued the South Caucasus.

This development marks a pivotal advancement in the often-contentious negotiations, offering a glimmer of hope for enduring peace in the region.

