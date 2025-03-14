Left Menu

Historic Peace Agreement Sealed: Armenia and Azerbaijan's Path to Harmony

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan informed Russian President Vladimir Putin about a finalised peace agreement with Azerbaijan. Both nations confirmed the agreement, marking an end to nearly 40 years of conflict, a significant breakthrough in their previously challenging peace negotiations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-03-2025 18:25 IST | Created: 14-03-2025 18:25 IST
In a landmark phone call, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has communicated with Russian President Vladimir Putin about a conclusive peace treaty between Armenia and Azerbaijan.

Officials from both nations have announced their accord on the peace document, signaling an end to the decades-long conflict that has plagued the South Caucasus.

This development marks a pivotal advancement in the often-contentious negotiations, offering a glimmer of hope for enduring peace in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

