Historic Peace Agreement Sealed: Armenia and Azerbaijan's Path to Harmony
Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan informed Russian President Vladimir Putin about a finalised peace agreement with Azerbaijan. Both nations confirmed the agreement, marking an end to nearly 40 years of conflict, a significant breakthrough in their previously challenging peace negotiations.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-03-2025 18:25 IST | Created: 14-03-2025 18:25 IST
In a landmark phone call, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has communicated with Russian President Vladimir Putin about a conclusive peace treaty between Armenia and Azerbaijan.
Officials from both nations have announced their accord on the peace document, signaling an end to the decades-long conflict that has plagued the South Caucasus.
This development marks a pivotal advancement in the often-contentious negotiations, offering a glimmer of hope for enduring peace in the region.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Path to Peace: Ukraine and U.S. Collaboration for Conflict Resolution
Russia and U.S. Align on Syria Conflict Resolution
Historic Peace Agreement Reached in South Caucasus: Armenia and Azerbaijan Set to End Decades of Conflict
Path to Peace: New Roadmap for Conflict Resolution in Manipur
Peace on the Horizon: The Nagorno-Karabakh Conflict Resolution