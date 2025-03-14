Global Tensions Rise Amid Diplomatic Shifts

A diplomatic clash is intensifying as Russia labels Britain a 'warmonger' following espionage accusations, and top ally Vladimir Putin hints at seizing UK assets. Simultaneously, President Trump seeks to mend Moscow ties, reshaping foreign relations.

The G7 warns Russia of potential sanctions without a Ukraine ceasefire, pushing Moscow to follow Kyiv's lead. Meanwhile, U.S. State Department claims a senior diplomat will oversee the China Embassy until David Perdue is confirmed.

The geopolitical landscape shifts further as China and Russia offer Iran support against U.S. pressures for nuclear talks, marking a strategic alliance. Domestically, the U.S. faces potential mass layoffs under Trump's administration while Germany navigates a new economic direction.

