Political Storm: Tamil Nadu BJP Chief's Bold Claims Against State Government

Tamil Nadu BJP president K Annamalai accused the state government of fabricating a controversy over the rupee to divert attention from a major scandal involving Rs 1,000 crore kickbacks at TASMAC, the state-run liquor corporation. He criticized the state budget for being unproductive and heavily dependent on borrowing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 14-03-2025 19:01 IST | Created: 14-03-2025 19:01 IST
In a fiery address, Tamil Nadu BJP president K Annamalai accused the state's government of manufacturing a 'ruckus over the rupee' to overshadow a staggering Rs 1,000 crore in kickbacks discovered by the Enforcement Directorate involving TASMAC, the state liquor corporation.

Speaking at an event in Bengaluru, Annamalai expressed dissatisfaction with the Tamil Nadu government's budget, terming it an 'eyewash' and highlighting its heavy reliance on debt. He added that the state has failed to learn from past mistakes, prompting BJP MLAs to walk out during the budget session.

Shedding light on ongoing political tensions, Annamalai dismissed recent discussions led by Tamil Nadu's Chief Minister regarding constituency delimitation as a non-issue, reiterating assurances from national leaders that no state would lose its political influence, especially in the south.

(With inputs from agencies.)

