Trump's Diplomatic Breakthrough on Russia-Ukraine Conflict
U.S. President Donald Trump expressed optimism about ending the Russia-Ukraine war after productive talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin. Trump announced a 'very good chance' for peace and urged Putin to spare encircled Ukrainian troops.
- Country:
- United States
U.S. President Donald Trump announced on Friday that there is a 'very good chance' for the end of the war between Russia and Ukraine following what he described as productive talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin.
During a Truth Social post, Trump stated that these discussions held on Thursday could lead to significant progress towards a peaceful resolution in the conflict that has seen tremendous bloodshed. Trump emphasized the opportunities these talks provided in moving toward a potential end to the conflict.
Additionally, Trump highlighted his request to Putin to show leniency towards completely surrounded Ukrainian troops, hoping to avert further casualties in this prolonged war.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Trump
- Russia
- Ukraine
- Putin
- peace talks
- diplomacy
- conflict
- war
- U.S. President
- Truth Social