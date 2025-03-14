Trump's Diplomatic Breakthrough on Russia-Ukraine Conflict

U.S. President Donald Trump announced on Friday that there is a 'very good chance' for the end of the war between Russia and Ukraine following what he described as productive talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

During a Truth Social post, Trump stated that these discussions held on Thursday could lead to significant progress towards a peaceful resolution in the conflict that has seen tremendous bloodshed. Trump emphasized the opportunities these talks provided in moving toward a potential end to the conflict.

Additionally, Trump highlighted his request to Putin to show leniency towards completely surrounded Ukrainian troops, hoping to avert further casualties in this prolonged war.

