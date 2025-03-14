Left Menu

Putin Agrees to Ceasefire Proposal Amid Diplomatic Shifts

Russian President Vladimir Putin has shown support for a US proposal of a 30-day ceasefire in Ukraine, emphasizing the need for detailed discussions before reaching an agreement. Ukrainian President Zelenskyy doubts Putin's intentions, suggesting the truce may be delayed with conditions. Diplomatic efforts continue amid battlefield developments.

Updated: 14-03-2025 19:54 IST | Created: 14-03-2025 19:54 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Russian Federation

In a significant diplomatic development, Russian President Vladimir Putin signaled support for a proposed 30-day ceasefire in Ukraine, contingent upon further discussions to iron out the specifics. The proposal aligns with efforts by U.S. President Donald Trump, who has expressed readiness to discuss peace terms with Putin directly.

Despite Putin's apparent openness, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy remains skeptical, suggesting that Russia's conditions could delay or prevent progress. The announcement came as both sides reported military activities in contested regions, highlighting the ongoing tensions and need for a peaceful resolution.

The potential ceasefire marks a notable shift in U.S.-Russia-Ukraine relations under Trump's administration, contrasting with the previous U.S. stance during President Biden's tenure. As diplomatic talks proceed, the international community watches closely for tangible steps toward peace.

(With inputs from agencies.)

