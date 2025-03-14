Putin Agrees to Ceasefire Proposal Amid Diplomatic Shifts

In a significant diplomatic development, Russian President Vladimir Putin signaled support for a proposed 30-day ceasefire in Ukraine, contingent upon further discussions to iron out the specifics. The proposal aligns with efforts by U.S. President Donald Trump, who has expressed readiness to discuss peace terms with Putin directly.

Despite Putin's apparent openness, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy remains skeptical, suggesting that Russia's conditions could delay or prevent progress. The announcement came as both sides reported military activities in contested regions, highlighting the ongoing tensions and need for a peaceful resolution.

The potential ceasefire marks a notable shift in U.S.-Russia-Ukraine relations under Trump's administration, contrasting with the previous U.S. stance during President Biden's tenure. As diplomatic talks proceed, the international community watches closely for tangible steps toward peace.

